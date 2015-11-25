HBCU Digest Podcast Series — Hampton Alumnus, Baltimore City Council Candidate John Bullock

Baltimore City Council Candidate and Hampton University alumnus John Bullock joins the podcast to discuss community mobilization, the value of HBCUs in urban communities, and understanding the impact of local governance.
