HBCU Digest Podcast Series — TM2 HBCU Search Firm

An exclusive interview with the principals of TM2, a new search firm established by the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to head HBCU executive searches.
HBCU Digest Podcast Series — TM2 Search FirmAn exclusive interview with the principals of TM2, a new search firm established by the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to head HBCU executive searches.
Posted by HBCU Digest on Thursday, March 10, 2016
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.