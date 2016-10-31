HBCU Digest Radio — Claflin President Henry Tisdale

Jarrett Carter Sr.
We talked with Claflin University President Henry Tisdale about the recent conclusion of the school’s $105 million capital campaign, the challenge of maintaining access while increasing standards, and his advice for today’s first-time HBCU presidents.

