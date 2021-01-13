Digest on Clubhouse - HBCUs: Economic Drivers or Gentrifiers?

|0:00
|-1:01:19
We discuss the racial, financial, and political concepts of economic development by HBCUs and the perceptions and realities as viewed by campus community members.
|0:00
|-1:01:19
We discuss the racial, financial, and political concepts of economic development by HBCUs and the perceptions and realities as viewed by campus community members.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.