HBCU Enrollment Increased in 2017; First Time in Six Years

Historically black colleges and universities enrolled more than 298,000 students at the start of the 2017-18 academic year, marking the first enrollment increase for the sector since 2011.

After reaching a record-breaking 326,614 students in 2010, HBCU enrollment dropped for six consecutive years beginning in 2011, reaching a 15-year low of 292,082 students in 2016.

Attrition numbers slowed annually beginning in 2014, as decreases dwindled to just over 1,000 students per year after losing an average of 9,000 students from the nation’s two-year and four-year black college campuses between 2012 and 2014.

Total HBCU Enrollment

2012 – 312,438

2013 – 303,167

2014 – 294,316

2015 – 293,388

2016 – 292,083

2017 – 298,138

Charitable giving and grantmaking to historically black colleges and universities increased for the fourth consecutive year, surpassing more than $338 million during the 2016-17 academic year.

Data released by the Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics shows that it is the highest amount of non-public funding coming to the sector since grossing $351.5 million in 2012.

Private Gifts & Grants to HBCUs

2012 – $351.5 million

2013 – $304.7 million

2014 – $265.2 million

2015 – $316.8 million

2016 – $320.5 million

2017 – $338.6 million