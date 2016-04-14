HBCU Fashion Line Returns With Kickstarter Campaign

The African American College Alliance clothing brand, a staple of hip-hop and black college culture in the 1990’s, is returning with a crowdfunding campaign to reboot the brand for a new generation of fashion consumers.

Popularized by features in black music videos and national television shows like “A Different World,” “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” “Martin” and “Living Single,” the brand produced more than six million units in 1992.

AACA Founder and Howard University alum Chris Latimer says that the campaign, which has already attracted celebrity support from radio and television host Charlamagne Tha God and FUBU Founder Damon John, says the return of the AACA will bring much needed promotion and celebration for historically black colleges.

“For the brand itself, it’s a very important time to emphasize school with the amount of distractions for young people today including social media and video games,” says Latimer.