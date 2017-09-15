Caution Heightened For HBCU Football Games Scheduled During Richmond Confederate Rally

Winston-Salem State’s Thursday football practice ended with the usual instructions, for the most part. Players were told to get their rest before Friday’s bus trip to Richmond, what to wear on the bus and to bring their books. They also received a somber warning that was likely necessary in light of recent events.

“Remember what we saw in Charlottesville a couple of weeks ago,” WSSU SID Kevin Manns told the team after practice. “That could very well happen in Richmond.”