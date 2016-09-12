HBCU Football Success and Fails — Week 2

Tracking highlights and lowlights from the 2016 black college football season

Aggie Pride — One of the greatest taunts in black college football is to tweet or text a picture of the scoreboard to a friend affiliated with a losing school. The scoreboard shot doesn’t get much better than North Carolina A&T’s 39–36 four-overtime road victory over Kent State.

Tennessee State Takes the Southern Heritage Classic — The Tigers of Tennessee State and Jackson State kept things interesting in the first half of their annual showdown in Memphis, but TSU outscored Jackson State 21–3 in the second half for a big 40–26 win in one of the nation’s more underrated HBCU football rivalries. And it doesn’t hurt that the game is an impressive economic jumpstart for Memphis, either.

Grambling State Keeps it Close in Arizona — Some would say there is no such thing as moral victories, but a road game that ends with a respectable 31–21 defeat against a BCS opponent? Its a far cry from the alternative.

PVAMU Mean Tweets — Part of the trade-off for playing guaranteed games — mean tweets from PWI football fans, and ESPN’s Sportscenter.

Johnson C. Smith Gets Mauled — Bowie State blanked Johnson C. Smith 52–0 over the weekend, and allowed the Golden Bulls only 98 total yards for the game.

Huh?