HBCU Grads Serving in Blue

From left: Sgt. VaNessa Harrison, Sgt. Kyrus Branch and Ofc. Eric Ball

Police officers discuss the value of HBCUs and the art of building quality police-community relations in Arlington, Texas.

We speak with Langston University graduate Ofc. Eric Ball, the Arlington, Texas police officer who made national headlines last month for his unique punishment for a juvenile offender. He’s joined by Arlington PD Sergeants VaNessa Harrison and Kyrus Branch, Grambling State grads, to discuss the value of HBCUs in training police officers and community advocates.