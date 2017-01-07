HBCU Grads Serving in Blue
Police officers discuss the value of HBCUs and the art of building quality police-community relations in Arlington, Texas.
We speak with Langston University graduate Ofc. Eric Ball, the Arlington, Texas police officer who made national headlines last month for his unique punishment for a juvenile offender. He’s joined by Arlington PD Sergeants VaNessa Harrison and Kyrus Branch, Grambling State grads, to discuss the value of HBCUs in training police officers and community advocates.
