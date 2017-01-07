HBCU Graduates in Law Enforcement

Jarrett Carter Sr.
We speak with Langston University graduate Ofc. Eric Ball, the Arlington, Texas police officer who made national headlines last month for his unique punishment for a juvenile offender. He's joined by Arlington PD Sergeants VaNessa Harrison and Kyrus Branch, Grambling State grads, to discuss the value of HBCUs in training police officers and community advocates.

