HBCU Graduates in Law Enforcement

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Jan 7, 2017
  
0:00
-16:46

We speak with Langston University graduate Ofc. Eric Ball, the Arlington, Texas police officer who made national headlines last month for his unique punishment for a juvenile offender. He's joined by Arlington PD Sergeants VaNessa Harrison and Kyrus Branch, Grambling State grads, to discuss the value of HBCUs in training police officers and community advocates.

