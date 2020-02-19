HBCU Digest

Does racism impact Black students choosing HBCUs?

Jarrett Carter Sr.4 hr agoComment 3

A new study out from Stanford University suggests that hate crimes may have a correlation with an increase in HBCU enrollment between 1999 and 2017.

However — data on total HBCU enrollment over the last decade suggests that racism hasn’t played as much of a factor in college choice; in 2018, total enrollment at HBCUs fell to a 17-year-low.

Share your thoughts on how much of a factor racism plays in college selection, and specifically at HBCUs.

