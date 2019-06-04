HBCU Voice of STEM Excellence - Jackson State Alumna, Lockheed Martin Vice President Karmyn Norwood

|0:00
|-15:38
We talk with Norwood about her path to JSU from a childhood of growing up on the Capital City campus, and her journey to becoming a vice president at Lockheed Martin.
|0:00
|-15:38
We talk with Norwood about her path to JSU from a childhood of growing up on the Capital City campus, and her journey to becoming a vice president at Lockheed Martin.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.