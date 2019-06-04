HBCU Voice of STEM Excellence - Jackson State Alumna, Lockheed Martin Vice President Karmyn Norwood

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Jun 4, 2019
  
0:00
-15:38

We talk with Norwood about her path to JSU from a childhood of growing up on the Capital City campus, and her journey to becoming a vice president at Lockheed Martin.

← PreviousNext →