HBCU Voices in STEM Excellence — Tougaloo Alumna Angel Byrd

From Mississippi to a dual MD/PhD graduate from Brown University.

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Jan 24, 2017
Courtesy: Brown.edu

Johns Hopkins University Ethnic Skin Program postdoctoral fellow and Tougaloo College alumna Angel Byrd discusses the path from Mississippi to a dual MD/PhD program at one of the nation’s top Ivy League institutions.


