HBCU Voices in STEM Excellence — Tougaloo Alumna Angel Byrd
From Mississippi to a dual MD/PhD graduate from Brown University.
Johns Hopkins University Ethnic Skin Program postdoctoral fellow and Tougaloo College alumna Angel Byrd discusses the path from Mississippi to a dual MD/PhD program at one of the nation’s top Ivy League institutions.
