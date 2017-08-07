HBCU Voices of STEM Excellence - Alabama A&M's Hadiyah-Nicole Green

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Aug 7, 2017
  
0:00
-31:13

We talk with Alabama A&M alumna and Morehouse School of Medicine renowned researcher Hadiyah Nicole Green about her passion for physics, working to cure cancer, and trying to get on Def Poetry Jam.

← PreviousNext →