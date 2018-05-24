HBCU Voices of STEM Excellence - Alcorn State's Deidra J. Snell

Jarrett Carter Sr.
May 24, 2018
  
Dr. Snell shares her journey of growing up in the shadows of Alcorn State, to becoming an entrepreneur in private dentistry practice with Ridgewood Smiles Dentistry LLC.

