HBCU Voices of STEM Excellence: Alcorn State’s Caleph Wilson

Alcorn State University alumnus Caleph Wilson launches our new series.

This series seeks to highlight some of the world’s premier doctoral level researchers, medical practitioners and scientists who make up the silent majority — those who serve as working examples of uncommon excellence in some of the most important work of our time.

Over the next several months, we hope to bring you unique insight and perspective on how historically black colleges and universities continue to make a difference in saving and improving lives through science and technology.