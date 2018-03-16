HBCU Voices of STEM Excellence – Alcorn State’s Melanie McReynolds

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Mar 16, 2018

Dr. Melanie McReynolds, a Postdoctoral Research Associate in the Rabinowitz Lab Group at Princeton University, shares her journey from Alcorn State University to the Ivy League, and the moments and people who helped in shaping her career.

← PreviousNext →