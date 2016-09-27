HBCU Voices of STEM Excellence — Howard’s Kristin Carothers

Discusses her path from an HBCU to a career in clinical psychology.

Howard University alumna and clinical psychologist Kristin Carothers joins our HBCU Voices in STEM Excellence podcast series to discuss her path to a career in psychology, and the value of mental health awareness in black communities.

