HBCU Voices of STEM Excellence - Jackson State Alumna and Pharma Professor Klarissa Jackson

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Aug 9, 2017
  
Dr. Jackson shares her path to a teaching and research career in pharmaceutical science, advice for students considering an HBCU as a baccalaureate training ground, and the benefits of sharing a campus with a twin sister.

