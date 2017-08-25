HBCU Voices of STEM Excellence - Meharry Medical Alumna Tamika Cross

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Aug 25, 2017CommentShare

Dr. Cross joins us to discuss her background in STEM and medical science, why she chose an HBCU for her doctoral training, and the infamous incident onboard a Delta Airlines flight that enhanced her platform as an advocate for STEM diversity.

CommentShare
← PreviousNext →