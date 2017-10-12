HBCU Voices of STEM Excellence - Morehouse College's Robert Drummond

|0:00
Morehouse College alumnus and Internal Medicine /Urgent Care Medicine Practitioner Robert Drummond joins us to discuss how Morehouse shaped his career, and the value of reaching back to bring others forward.
