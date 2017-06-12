HBCU Voices of STEM Excellence - Norfolk State's Dr. Sherket Peterson

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Jun 12, 2017
  
0:00
-16:37

Norfolk State University alumna and Senior Scientist at Johnson & Johnson Consumer Division Sherket Peterson discusses her path to success in chemistry and research, and the rigor of STEM training which works so well for HBCU graduates.

