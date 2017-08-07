HBCU Voices of STEM Excellence - Norfolk State/Fisk Alumna, Astrophysicist Jedidah Isler

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Aug 7, 2017
  
0:00
-38:41

Jedidah Isler is the first African American woman to earn a doctorate in astrophysics from Yale University. She shares her perspective on the value of HBCUs and a primer for lay people on astrophysics.

