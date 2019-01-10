HBCU Voices of STEM Excellence - North Carolina A&T's Howard Conyers

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Jan 10, 2019
  
0:00
-10:14

We talk with North Carolina A&T State University alumnus Howard Conyers, who brings knowledge and entertainment to the masses as a NASA rocket scientist, barbecue pit master, and host of PBS' digital series, 'Nourish.'

