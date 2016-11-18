HBCU Voices of STEM Excellence - North Carolina Central University's Jonathan Sexton

|0:00
|-19:43
North Carolina Central University Pharmaceutical Professor Jonathan Sexton discusses the university's breakthrough research obesity-fighting 'exercise in a pill,' that may dramatically reduce occurrences and complications of diabetes
|0:00
|-19:43
North Carolina Central University Pharmaceutical Professor Jonathan Sexton discusses the university's breakthrough research obesity-fighting 'exercise in a pill,' that may dramatically reduce occurrences and complications of diabetes
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.