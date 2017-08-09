HBCU Voices of STEM Excellence - North Carolina A&T Alum Will Tomlinson

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Aug 9, 2017
  
Tomlinson, a computer engineering PhD candidate at Northeastern University, joins the series to discuss his path to doctoral-level training, how North Carolina A&T helped to shape his professional acumen in the field, and the continuing work HBCUs provide the world in training minds for critical industrial fields.

