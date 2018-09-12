HBCU Voices of STEM Excellence - PrairIe View A&M Engineering Dean Pamela Obiomon

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Sep 12, 2018
  
0:00
-10:48

We talk with Dr. Obiomon about her recent appointment as Dean of the PVAMU College of Engineering, and life as one of more than 30 relatives to have graduated from the institution.

