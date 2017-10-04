HBCU Voices of STEM Excellence - PVAMU's Tonya Webb

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Oct 4, 2017
  
0:00
-19:05

Prairie View A&M alumna and immunologist Tonya Webb shares her path to a career in STEM, the value of STEM entrepreneurship (www.webbcures.com) and how to create pathways for future black scientists.

