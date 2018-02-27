HBCU Voices of STEM Excellence - Spelman's Risha Irvin

|0:00
Spelman College alumna and Johns Hopkins University assistant professor Risha Irvin discusses her path to STEM, the professors who influenced her career, and her work in public health advocacy and analysis in Baltimore City.
