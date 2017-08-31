HBCU Voices of STEM Excellence - Tougaloo Alum, NSF Program Director A. James Hicks

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Aug 31, 2017
  
Over the last 20 years, Dr. A. James Hicks has helped more than 600,000 minority scientists to earn bachelor's and advanced degrees in STEM fields. We talk with him about his personal STEM background, and the ways in which the federal government has partnered with HBCUs to diversify STEM professions.

