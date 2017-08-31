HBCU Voices of STEM Excellence - Tougaloo Alum, NSF Program Director A. James Hicks

|0:00
|-29:08
Over the last 20 years, Dr. A. James Hicks has helped more than 600,000 minority scientists to earn bachelor's and advanced degrees in STEM fields. We talk with him about his personal STEM background, and the ways in which the federal government has partnered with HBCUs to diversify STEM professions.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.