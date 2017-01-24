HBCU Voices of STEM Excellence - Tougaloo College's Angel Byrd

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Jan 24, 2017
  
0:00
-20:01

Johns Hopkins University postdoctoral fellow and Tougaloo College alumna Angel Byrd discusses the path from Mississippi to a dual MD/PhD program at one of the nation's top Ivy League institutions.

