HBCU Voices of STEM Excellence - Tuskegee Alumna Carmel Martin-Fairey

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Feb 5, 2018CommentShare

Tuskegee University alumna Dr. Carmel Martin-Fairey talks about her journey in STEM, how HBCUs cultivate science and tech expertise, and how personal grit determines success in competitive fields.

CommentShare
← PreviousNext →