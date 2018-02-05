HBCU Voices of STEM Excellence - Tuskegee's Carmel Martin-Fairey

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Feb 5, 2018
  
Tuskegee University alumna Dr. Carmel Martin-Fairey talks about her journey in STEM, how HBCUs cultivate science and tech expertise, and how personal grit determines success in competitive fields.

