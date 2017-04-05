HBCU Voices of STEM Excellence - UMES/Meharry Grad Dr. Cimona Hinton

Jarrett Carter Sr.
University of Maryland Eastern Shore and Meharry Medical College graduate Cimon Hinton discusses her educational and professional pathways, her historic National Institutes of Health cancer research grant, and the challenges which face even the most competitive black scientists.

Dr. Hinton is a Tenured Associate Professor Department of Biological Sciences at the Center for Cancer Research and Therapeutic Development at Clark Atlanta University.

