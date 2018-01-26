HBCU Voices of STEM Excellence - Virginia Union's Shanta Whitaker

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Jan 26, 2018
  
0:00
-23:30

Virginia Union University alumna Shanta Whitaker shares her journey from Richmond to Yale, how HBCUs continue to train the best and brightest in health fields, and the first time she had a Slurpee.

