HBCU Voices of STEM Excellence - Virginia Union's Carleitta Paige-Anderson

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Aug 19, 2019
  
0:00
-21:05

We talk with VUU University College Dean Dr. Paige-Anderson about her journey to a career in STEM administration, and how HBCUs create and maintain academic rigor in applied science fields.

