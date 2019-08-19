HBCU Voices of STEM Excellence - Virginia Union's Carleitta Paige-Anderson

|0:00
We talk with VUU University College Dean Dr. Paige-Anderson about her journey to a career in STEM administration, and how HBCUs create and maintain academic rigor in applied science fields.
