HBCU Voices of STEM Excellence - Xavier University's Danielle Haney

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Dec 13, 2016
  
0:00
-9:51

Xavier University of Louisiana alumna and AAAS Science and Technology Policy Fellow at the National Institutes of Health. Danielle Haney discusses her path from XULA to a career in science policy and health education, the value of HBCUs in preparing future scientists, and her work as a non-profit advocate for spurring youth interest in the sciences.

← PreviousNext →