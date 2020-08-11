HBCUs and the Humanity of Black Women

One of the fascinating parts of this emerging situation at Fisk University is how students and alumni are seizing the moment to talk about the lack of attention being paid to rape culture and sexual assaults on the campus.
I shared some thoughts last night on Instagram Live about how these reactions demand a stronger conversation on HBCUs working to embrace the humanity of black women on campus from students to executives.
