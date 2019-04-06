HBCUs Awarded Nearly 20 Percent of All Doctorates to African Americans in 2016. And That’s Not the Most Impressive Part of the Statistic

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Apr 6, 2019

For a sector representing just two percent of America’s nearly 4,400 colleges and universities, the number reflects heavy lifting for a collection of roughly 100 institutions.

Except, it isn’t 100 institutions.

← PreviousNext →