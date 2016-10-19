HBCUs Receive More Than $30 Million in STEM Development Funding

The Louis Stokes legacy of supporting black access to STEM degrees, careers continues

Several HBCUs have been named as the primary research organizations in the latest round of federal National Science Foundation funding through the Louis Stokes Alliances for Minority Participation.

The schools will use the awards ranging from $149,000 to $2 million to spur minority participation in science, technology, engineering and mathematics programs, and placement in advanced STEM degree programs.

The LSAMP has four tiers of funding focus — planning grants to establish centers of excellence, undergraduate recruitment and retention, support for community college students to transfer to four-year institutions for S.T.E.M. degree completion, and the Bridge to the Doctorate, a program which gives financial support to elite S.T.E.M. students seeking masters and doctoral-level training.

The lead institutions include:

Clark Atlanta University

Georgia — Alabama Louis Stokes Alliance for Minority Participation

Award Amount:$3,465,320.00

Florida A&M University

FGLSAMP Bridge to the Doctorate 2016–2018

Amount:$1,075,000.00

2015–2017 FGLSAMP Bridge to Doctorate at Florida International University

Award Amount:$987,000.00

2014–2016 Florida-Georgia Louis Stokes Alliance for Minority Participation Bridge to the Doctorate at the University of South Florida

Award Amount:$987,000.00

Florida — Georgia LSAMP 2012–2017

Award Amount:$3,684,570.00

Harris-Stowe State University

MoLSAMP

Award Amount:$2,000,000.00

Howard University

2015–2020 Washington Baltimore Hampton Roads (WBHR) Louis Stokes Alliances for Minority Participation Program

Award Amount:$2,452,795.00

Jackson State University

LSAMP Bridge to the Doctorate Cohort 11

Award Amount:$987,000.00

Bridge To Doctorate: Mississippi-LSAMP, Cohort 13

Award Amount:$1,075,000.00

A Game Changer-The Louis Stokes Alliances for Minority Participation Program.

Award Amount:$149,998.00

Louis Stokes Mississippi Alliance for Minority Participation

Award Amount:$2,522,000.00

Cohort 12: JSU Bridge to the Doctorate

Award Amount:$987,000.00

North Carolina A&T State University

NCLSAMP Bridge to The Doctorate Fellowship Program

Award Amount:$987,000.00

North Carolina LSAMP Bridge to the Doctorate Program at NCA&T (2015–2017)

Award Amount:$986,982.00

North Carolina Louis Stokes Alliance for Minority Participation

Award Amount:$3,999,821.00

South Carolina State University

The Louis Stokes South Carolina Alliance for Minority Participation: A Senior Alliance Enhancing Opportunities to Transition Students Into Successful STEM Pathways

Award Amount:$1,500,000.00

Tennessee State University

TLSAMP

Award Amount:$2,298,086.00

2015–2017 LSAMP Bridge to the Doctorate: Tennessee LSAMP Bridge to the Doctorate Program at Vanderbilt University

Award Amount:$987,000.00

An Investigation of Best Practices and Lessons Learned from LSAMP Bride-to-the-Doctorate Programs

Award Amount:$476,224.00

University of Arkansas — Pine Bluff

Arkansas Alliance for Minority Participation (ARK-LSAMP)

Award Amount:$3,471,665.00

Since its inception in 1991, the LSAMP program has graduated more than 500,000 baccalaureate graduates in the areas of science, technology, engineering and mathematics. With more than 600 two and four-year campuses participating, and an average of 32,000 annual undergraduate, masters and doctoral graduates per year, it is the largest program of its kind to create a direct pipeline to STEM careers for black students.

For HBCUs, which claim as alumni the overwhelming number of African-Americans earning doctorate degrees in S.T.E.M. disciplines, the LSAMP and McNair Scholars program are the nation’s most prominent support systems for advancing black participation in America’s most in-demand and highly segregated industries.

More than 60 HBCUs nationwide enroll students in the program, and lead regional alliances to bring funding and diversity to state S.T.E.M. research and development efforts.