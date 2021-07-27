Here Are Four Ways That HBCUs Can Boost US International Education Outreach

Officials from the US Department of Education released a blog post this morning outlining its commitment to educational opportunities for students from around the world.

Here is what the department is emphasizing in its international approach, which is a complete reversal of most foreign engagement policies enacted by the Trump Adminstration towards student and information exchange among nations.

A coordinated national approach to international education, including international students on our campuses, study abroad for Americans, and the internationalization of U.S. campuses and classrooms.

A welcoming environment for international students coming to the United States, encouraging a diversity of participants, disciplines, and types of schools and higher education institutions where they can choose to study, teach, or contribute to research.

Encouragement for U.S. students, researchers, scholars, and educators who reflect the diversity of the U.S. population to pursue overseas study, internships, research, and other international experiences.

Promotion of expanded access to international education, including using technology where in-person experiences are not feasible, to connect U.S. students, researchers, scholars, and educators with their peers abroad.

Partnerships of the U.S. government with higher education institutions, schools, state and local governments, the business community, and others to support international education.

The timing couldn’t be more vital for the higher education sector in the United States. Total college enrollment among Americans is falling but relatively steady among international students. Domestic job growth is increasing but remains a key factor in individuals and families’ ability to pay for school, and public health concerns remain a factor in how people will teach and learn over the next year.

How can historically Black institutions, in spite of these challenges, be a sector asset for these international goals? Some existing HBCU programs already provide a blueprint for success.