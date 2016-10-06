Hillary Clinton’s ‘Indefensible’ Ad

Mike Pence be lying.
If you give Donald Trump credit for anything as a politician, its for making an uncomfortable relationship with the truth seem like a three-month bender at a Swiss brothel.
Trump literally lies about everything, gets caught lying by every credible news network. And then shrugs about the lies.
But Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, who has caught a few “why you always lying” memes over the course of her campaign, really served up Republican vice-presidential candidate Mike Pence after the veep debate last night, with a gem of flash cuts, bad hair, and classic rich white boy frowning.
