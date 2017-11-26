History of Sexual Harassment Revealed Against Former Southern Board Chair

A top aide to Gov. John Bel Edwards resigned Wednesday (Nov. 21) after sexual harassment allegations against him surfaced. But this isn’t the first time Johnny Anderson has been accused of making inappropriate sexual advances.
Anderson, who until Wednesday served as deputy chief of staff of programs and planning, stepped down hours after LaPolitics.com, which broke the news about the allegations, filed a public records request regarding him. The Edwards administration said it first learned of the complaints made against Anderson Tuesday night.
Louisiana governor’s now-former aide was target of past sexual harassment probe
