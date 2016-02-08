How HBCUs Won With Super Bowl 50 Social Media Exposure

While the game and commercials were a bit of a let down for millions of fans, several historically black colleges and universities took advantage of global attention on the trending hashtag #SB50 during last night’s Super Bowl between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos.

Intermingled with exasperation over the Panthers’ offensive woes, worship for Beyonce’s halftime performance and Michael Jordan crying face memes, several HBCUs and stakeholders got in what Red Lobster seemed to miss during the Super Bowl social media bump — free mentions alongside billion-dollar corporate brands in front of a racially, economically and politically diverse national audience.

Here are a few of the best tweets and posts from last night’s SB social media flurry.

One Carolina. — @NCCU

Morgan State Makes the Super Bowl — @FrankieDarcell

Ron Carter Dabs on Em’ — @JCSUniversity

NCA&T Golden Delight Reps in Super Bowl with Beyonce — @LatashaBryant

Southern Tops Among all Colleges with Super Bowl Alumni — @Jag_Me_Out

When an HBCU Marching Doesn’t Play the Super Bowl Halftime — @JLCarter_Sr