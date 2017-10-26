How Many HBCUs Will Make the NCAA Football Playoffs?

Visibility for HBCU football programs is growing. Is the parity a sign of growing investment from institutions in coaches, sports marketing? Can this be duplicated at the Division I level, or is it further proof of why Division II may be a more ideal destination for HBCU sports?

Five HBCUs in play for D2 football playoffs according to rankings – HBCU Gameday The day that fans of Division II football have been waiting for since the beginning of the season is now here. D2 Football’s initial regional rankings were released on Monday and HBCUs, particularly those in the CIAA, are well represented. Half of Super Region Two’s ten spots belong to HBCUs.