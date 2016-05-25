Howard Alum Gerald Hector Named VP of Finance at Cornell

Howard University alumnus and noted higher ed finance expert Gerald Hector has been named vice-president of financial affairs at Cornell University.

Hector, who previously served in administrative posts at Johnson C. Smith University and the United Negro College Fund, has overseen more than $1 billion in grants, budgets and financial planning spanning more than 23 years in higher education.

Hector joined the HBCU Digest Podcast Series last year to discuss black college financial challenges and myths.