Howard Alumna Emmy Victor Attacked, Called ‘N*gger’ While Reporting

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Jul 3, 2016

Howard University alumna and KCCI reporter Emmy Victor was assaulted and the subject of racial slurs while covering a police shooting story in Boone, IA last week.

The former HU Hilltop Newspaper campus editor, who has held internships with Fox News, CNN and the Associated Press, is seen trying to shield the woman’s attacks, and seemingly remaining reserved throughout the exchange.

