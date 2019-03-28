Howard Alumni Among Finalists for $5 Million International Architecture Competition

A group of Howard University graduates are among an international pool of five teams selected to compete for the right to design Jamaica’s parliamentary buildings – a project that could net the group more than $5 million in prize money.
A group of Howard University graduates are among an international pool of five teams selected to compete for the right to design Jamaica’s parliamentary buildings – a project that could net the group more than $5 million in prize money.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.