Howard Defeats UNLV 43-40 for Biggest Upset in College Football History

With two more points, the Howard University Bison would’ve scored the same number of points they were favored to lose by against the University of Nevada -Las Vegas Running Rebels in their road season opener. Instead, the two-point missed mark became a historic margin of victory, as Howard’s football team stunned UNLV and the college football world with a 43-40 victory last night, the biggest defeat by an underdog in college football history.

In his coaching debut with the Bison, Coach Mike London and the Howard University Football team stunned FBS foe UNLV with a 43-40 victory in front of 15,000 fans at Sam Boyd Stadium.

It is the first victory for HU’s #TeamExpectations led by first-year head coach and former University of Virginia head coach Mike London, and freshman quarterback Caylin Newton, younger brother of former NFL MVP Cam Newton. From the official release:

In his collegiate debut, freshman quarterback Caylin Newton displayed his duel-threat abilities as he rushed for 190 yards while throwing for 140 yards. The Atlanta native also accounted for three touchdowns (two rushing and one passing). HU scored on the opening drive in five plays, highlighted by a 52-yard run from Newton, 7-0. UNLV answered with two field goals and pulled within one after the first period, 7-6.

Prominent sports bettor RJ Bell recapped the payout a wager on the Bison would’ve paid out in the upset victory.

RJ Bell on Twitter BIGGEST UPSET in CFB History! Howard +45 beats UNLV $100 on outright win pays $55,000!!

It is the first FBS win for the Bison, and the first road opener victory in more than 10 years. The Bison followed huge upsets by Tennessee State over Georgia State, Albany State over Valdosta State and Virginia State over Norfolk State this weekend.